MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. Arthur Marvin Saylor, formerly of Arab, Alabama, passed away at his residence in Muscle Shoals on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the age of 83.
Mr. Saylor was born on March 20, 1939 to John Crawford Saylor and Ethel Lee Tyler in Marshall County Alabama. Mr. Saylor was the definition of a self-made man. After proudly serving his country in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, he became an entrepreneur, owning a concrete company in Huntsville and a car business in Arab. He was married to the love of his life, Elizabeth Ruth McClendon, for 57 years and spent those years enjoying her cooking, holding hands, and loving his family. He was happiest spending time with his family and keeping extremely busy. Whether it was work or his hobbies, he always pursued life to the fullest. He enjoyed his work, traveling with friends, his motorcycle, horseback riding, and watching Alabama football. Whatever his family was interested in he made it a point to support them. Above all, he loved being surrounded by his family and friends.
Mr. Saylor leaves behind memories to be cherished by his wife, Elizabeth “Ruth” Saylor; sons, Russell Saylor and his wife, Cindy, and John Saylor and his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Joanne Goins and her husband, Bill; brothers, Dewight Saylor, and Terry Saylor and his wife, Rhonda; sisters, Joyce Jones and her husband, Mickey, Janice Sayman and her husband, Bob, and Jean Franks and her husband, Donnie; grandchildren, Brad Saylor, Emma Underwood, Sheena Blocker, Amber Minor, Haley Smith, Davis Goins, Ellie Saylor, and Crawford Saylor, and great-grandchildren, Addison and Ava Minor, Anna Beth and Millie Underwood, JJ and Asher Peck, and Greyson and Lillian Smith.
Mr. Saylor is preceded in death by his parents; John and Ethel Saylor and daughter; Amy Blocker.
A visitation with the family of Mr. Saylor was scheduled for Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. The service follwed at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Kenneth Smith officiating.
Commented