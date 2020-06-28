FLORENCE — Arthur Putnam, age 75, of Florence, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Gary Gooch officiating. Interment will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Judy Hanback Putnam; and his parents, Wendall and Pauline Putnam.
He is survived by his children, Greg Putnam (Christy), Chris Putnam (Terri), and Mollie Berry (Tim); brothers, Charles Putnam (Janice), and David Putnam (Karole); sisters, Vivian Baltzegar and Ruth Cushman (Sonny); grandchildren, Hannah Putnam, Hayden Teele, Cable Putnam, Cody Berry, Houston Berry, Shanley Huffman, Taylor Anderson, and Kinley McClure; great-grandchildren, Eva Grace Berry and Elsa Claire Berry; great- grandson on-the-way, Braxton Drake Teele; and nieces and nephews.
Arthur retired from Reynolds, he loved to do masonry work, and loved to work in his garden. He was “Mr. Do-All” for the family. He loved his family, his grandkids, and his beloved pet, Gabby.
