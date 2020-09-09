FLORENCE
Artie Odell Collins, 93, died September 3, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Services were conducted at noon on Saturday, September 5, at the Springer Church of Christ with Bill McDonald officiating. Burial was in the Springer Cemetery. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
He was born on July 11, 1927 in Hickman County, Tennessee, near the town of Wrigley. He was preceded in death by Gladys Marie Myatt Collins, his wife of 66 years. He is survived by his sons, Larry Collins and wife, Anne of Florence, Alabama, Mike Collins and wife, Wanda of Dallas, Georgia, and Bill Collins and wife, Sabrina of Crosby, Mississippi; daughter, Brenda Vick and husband, Jerry of Gallatin, Tennessee; six grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the Jackson Heights Church of Christ in Florence, Alabama. He was a gospel preacher for over 60 years. He preached full time in located work for the Church of Christ in Lynnville, Tennessee; Lexington, Alabama; Dechard, Tennessee; Estill Springs, Tennessee; and Capitol Hill in Winchester, Tennessee. He finished his full-time preaching career as minister for the Springer Church of Christ near Hohenwald, Tennessee for more than 30 years. During his career, he preached in more than 350 gospel meetings, lectureships, and vacation Bible schools in 12 states. He is also the author of two volumes of chart sermons and an autobiography of his life.
The education of young ministers was very important to him. Memorials may be made to the Preaching Scholarship Fund at Mars Hill Bible School, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, Alabama 35630 or to the general scholarship fund at Heritage Christian University, PO Box HCU, Florence, Alabama 35630.
