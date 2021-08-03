RED BAY — Arva Nell Barrett, 83, died August 1, 2021. Services will be today at noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Berry Cemetery.

