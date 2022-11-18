RUSSELLVILLE — Arvin Dwight Boyles, age 72, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Dwight proudly served his nation in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was inducted into the Aluminum Workers Inter Union, Local #200 on May 18, 1977. He continued to work at Reynolds Aluminum (Wise Alloys) for 25 years until his retirement. He was a Master Mason with the Russellville #371 F&AM of the Grand Lodge of Alabama. Dwight was a faithful member of Jonesboro Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, who loved all his family very much. He leaves behind many wonderful memories that his family will cherish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvin Gresham and Ruby Corene (Hargett) Boyles, brothers, Larry Lassiter and Grady Boyles.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 52 years, Brenda King Boyles; daughters, Dedia Swinney (Phillip), Tonya Murray (Brian), Ginger Hill (Heath), Heidi Rogers (Rodney); grandchildren, Briana Champion (Ryan), Levi Swinney, Lillie Burcham (Josh), Eli Swinney, Peyton Boyd, Bianka Hill, Trey Hill, Ruby Rogers; soon-to-arrive great-granddaughter triplets, Clara Reese, Silvie Anne, and Maylee Kate Champion; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Kent Walker and Bro. Sammy Taylor officiating the service. Burial will be in Duncan Creek Cemetery with military honors.
The pallbearers will be Levi Swinney, Eli Swinney, Peyton Boyd, Ryan Champion, Josh Burcham, and Bo Hovater. The honorary pallbearer will be Trey Hill.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit of North Alabama Medical Center, especially to Jake, Sky, Kayla, Dillon, and Ave. Also, a special thanks to Dr. A and Dr. Lango for the love and care shown to our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented