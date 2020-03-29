TUSCUMBIA — Arvis Lee Pearson, 90, Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. A private graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Colbert Memorial Gardens, with Larry Kilpatrick officiating.
Mr. Pearson was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of Cox Blvd. Church of Christ and was retired from Ford Motor Company.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Irby Pearson; parents, Alvis and Ila Pearson; son, DeWayne Pearson; and daughter, Teresa Pearson.
Mr. Pearson is survived by his wife, Sarah Pearson; children, Jimmy Pearson (Susan), Michael Pearson (Jan), and Brenda Warhurst (Tony); stepson, Steve Wallace; stepdaughter, Debbie Reach; sister, Mary Faye Eady; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Eli Pearson, Michael Pearson, Matthew Pearson, Trey Staten, Coty Rikard, and Jayme McGee.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave a tribute for the family.
