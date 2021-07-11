TUSCUMBIA — Asa Lee Burks, 86, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Harold Fisher will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a fantastic seamstress who could sew anything.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Katie Childers; father-in-law, Raymond Burks; stepmother, Alma Burks; brothers-in-law, Bobby and Roland Burks; and nephew, Arnold Childers. She is survived by her husband, Billy Burks; brother, Bobby Gene Childers (Nancy); daughter, Donna Ellis (Richey Douglas); grandson, Timothy Ellis; great-grandchildren, Thea Ellis and Levi Ellis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks are given to Delores Bates for all your loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of North Alabama.
