RED BAY — Ashley Brooks Hardin, 31, passed away in Iuka, MS. She was born in Tupelo, MS and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL.
Graveside services will be Monday, March 8, 2 p.m. at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS with Bro. Randy Hargett officiating. Burial will be in Joel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her parents, Alan and Anita Hardin; one brother, Nash Hardin and his wife, Cayla; three nieces, Britley, Addie and Chloe Hardin; her aunts, Lois Bailey (Bill), Mois Gallahar (Jerry), Linda Clark, Pam Jackson, Delores Hester (Randy), Paula Jackson and Suzan Howard (Allen); and a host of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elton and Mary Jackson and Bob and Jean Hardin; three uncles, J.T. Jackson, Tony Jackson and Phillip Jackson; and two aunts, Patricia Thornton and Debi Hardin.
Pallbearers will be Alan Hardin, Nash Hardin, Matthew Hester, Andrew Hester, Daniel Wooten, Allen Ellison and Brad Ivey. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Jackson, Jason Jackson, Chris Clark, Cory Clark, Shannon Pounds and Andy Jackson.
