LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Ashley Rose Dancison, 15, died June 14, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. She was a sophomore at Lawrence County High School.