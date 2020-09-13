FLORENCE — Atha Carlene Patrick, age 78, of Florence, entered into the arms of the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020. The family will receive friends at Spry-
Williams Funeral Home on Monday, September 14, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service and burial will be private.
Carlene was preceded in death by her parents, W.E. and Vernon Thigpen.
Survivors include her children, Martha Cummings (David) and Mike Rhodes; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane Scott (Van), Ray Thigpen (Rebecca), Bonnie Faye Grisham, Ed Thigpen and Esther Henry (Liam); special friend, Rose Patterson; and special caregiver, her niece, Suzette Marks.
Carlene was employed at Wilson School for 30 years before her retirement. She loved all of the students there and they loved her. She was a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who adored her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com
Commented