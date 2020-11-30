HAMILTON - Athel “AJ” Johnson, 81, died November 23, 2020. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. December 1, 2020 at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Chapel with burial to follow in Liberty Cemetery.

