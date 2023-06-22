F.6.22.23 Athel Rickard.jpg

FLORENCE — Athel “Shorty” Rikard, 82, of Florence, passed away June 19, 2023. There will be graveside service Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Sherrod Valley Cemetery beginning at 3:00 PM with Wayne Gean officiating.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you