MUSCLE SHOALS — Atticus James Thompson, infant son of Seth Thompson and Chassie Flynt, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at Carter Cemetery in Detroit, Alabama with Brent Thompson officiating.

Atticus is also survived by his brother, Evan Thompson; sister, Juniper Thompson; grandparents, Bruce and Lisa Thompson and Jim and Patricia Flynt; great-grandparents, Ray and Linda Thompson, Ken and Polly Mink, and John and Willie Pearl McCauley; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Marvin and Maxine Flynt.

Please leave an online tribute for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.