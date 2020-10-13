MUSCLE SHOALS — Atticus James Thompson, infant son of Seth Thompson and Chassie Flynt, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at Carter Cemetery in Detroit, Alabama with Brent Thompson officiating.
Atticus is also survived by his brother, Evan Thompson; sister, Juniper Thompson; grandparents, Bruce and Lisa Thompson and Jim and Patricia Flynt; great-grandparents, Ray and Linda Thompson, Ken and Polly Mink, and John and Willie Pearl McCauley; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Marvin and Maxine Flynt.
