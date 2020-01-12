FLORENCE — Aubrey Beatrice Collins Johnson of Florence, AL, was born November 25, 1929 in Waynesboro, TN, the daughter of the late John A. and Louiza Lee Attkisson Collins. She was united in marriage to Ira Johnson on February 15, 1947 and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2014.
Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker and departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Florence Nursing and Rehab in Florence, Alabama at the age of 90 Years, 1 Month, 16 Days.
She is survived by sons, Steven Johnson (Regina) of Elkmont, AL and William Dan Johnson (Connie) of Waynesboro, TN; grandchildren, Natosha L. Parker and Scott and Brad Johnson; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Austin and Brinley Parker and Mariah, Logan and Peyton Johnson, and Linkin; a brother, Sammy Collins of Whitehouse, TN and a sister, Linda Knoch of Harrah, OK.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by a brother, Bernie Collins.
Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with David Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County, directing.
Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
