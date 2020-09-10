FLORENCE
Aubrey Dan Martin, age 79, passed away on September 5, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, from 1:00 to 2:00 at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Underwood officiating.
Dan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was born in Andalusia, AL, to Horace and Clara Martin. He played football for Andalusia High School and was a member of the 1958-59 State of Alabama Championship team. He graduated from Troy University in 1963 and moved to Fort Davis, AL where he worked as athletic coach at Macon Academy. There he met his beloved wife over 40 years, Jean Martin, who preceded him in death. They later moved and settled in Florence, AL to raise their son. A respected member of the community and businessman, he co-owned and operated several small businesses, including a mini storage and a builder and property management business. He was voted builder of the year by the State of Alabama in 1979.
He was an avid Alabama football fan. He enjoyed boating. He was devoted to his family and in 2012 he moved to Cumming, GA to better care for his ailing wife and to be closer to his beloved grandchildren. He leaves behind his son, Daniel Davis “Mat,” daughter-in-law, Tammy Davis and grandchildren, Asia Mitchell and Joshua Davis.
His devotion in caring for his parents and later his wife who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and his support of his son, who also suffers from a form of dementia, was unwavering. In his later years, he himself was afflicted with vascular dementia and Parkinson’s disease, as well as other major health issues.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to his longtime caregiver, Amy Billings, Selena Sharpe and Jenny Li. They would also like to express their appreciation to their friends and family who did much to support them. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
