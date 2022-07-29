SHEFFIELD — Aubrey Glenn Smith, 98, died July 25, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.