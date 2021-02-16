TUSCUMBIA — Aubrey Grace Thompson, infant daughter of Breanna Smith, passed away, February 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Erwin Corban; great-grandparents, Mike and Tamara Thompson; great-grandmother, Renee Dyce; and great-great-grandmother, Virginia Borden.
Aubrey is survived by her mother, Breanna Smith; grandparents, Michele and Jason Thompson; great-grandparents, Janice Corban and Glen and Pamela Behel; and aunts and uncles, Joseph Thompson, James Thompson, William Thompson, Dalton Thompson, and Olyvia Rea.
There will be no services at this time.
