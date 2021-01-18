HALEYVILLE — Aubrey Lee Haynes, 66, died January 16, 2021. Visitation wuill be held on Tuesday, from noon to 1 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at, 1:30 p.m., at Littleville Cemetery.

