CHEROKEE — Aubrey M. Lee, age 84, of Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, July 11, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, July 12, in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 a.m. with Bobby James officiating. Burial will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Aubrey lived in Cherokee most of his life and retired from Muscle Shoals Minerals.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Willie Pauline James Lee; his great-granddaughter, Teala Nasha McCaig; and his brothers, Kenneth and Eugene Lee.
Aubrey is survived by his children, Judy D. McCaig, Aubrey Marcus Lee, and Nancy E. Lee; brothers, James, Paul, Jerry, and David Lee; sisters, Loretta James, Alice Blankenship, Polly Smallwood, and Jeanette Hardin; grandchildren, Matthew, Mac, and Andrew McCaig, and Nathan Lee; and great-grandchildren, Rebecca Byrd, Colton, Michael, and Cooper McCaig.
Pallbearers will be Mac, Andrew, and Colton McCaig, Dustin McBrayer, Jason Bogus, and Dan James. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew, Michael, and Cooper McCaig, and Nathan Lee.
Special thanks to Dr. George Evans, Brittney (Hospice Nurse), and Southern Care/ Beacon Hospice.
