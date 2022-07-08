CHEROKEE — Aubrey M. Lee, Sr., 84, died July 7, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Cherokee Memorial Park.

