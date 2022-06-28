KILLEN — Aubrey Neal Wilkes, 83, Killen, passed away June 24, 2022. Visitation will be today, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Stan Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Wilkes was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jennie Fay Wilkes.
Survivors include his son, Phillip Wilkes; daughters, Mandy Pitera (Brian Cain), Stefane Wilkes (Tyler Waddell); and sister, Mary Lee Nichols. Additional survivors include his grandchildren, Abella and Antonio Pitera, Aubrey Cain, Titus and Maximus Waddell; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wilkes was a member of Killen Church of Christ and Carpenters Local.
