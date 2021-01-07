BIRMINGHAM — Auburn Rivers File Jr., 67, formerly of Tuscumbia, died January 4, 2021. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

