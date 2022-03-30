FLORENCE — Audie Lee Mays, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) United States Army, of Florence, Alabama, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 27, 2022. His wife, daughter and beloved dog, “Joe”, were at his bedside.
Audie was born April 19, 1943, in Sheffield, Alabama, to Opal Bobo Mays and Cordie Lee Mays. He was preceded in death by both parents and older sister, Norma Grace Elder. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mimi Patterson Mays; daughter, Elizabeth Kelly Mays; younger sister, Mary Alice Mays Jernigan; nephew, Gerald Williams, all of Florence, and nephew, Cordie Williams of Carlsbad, California.
Audie graduated from Coffee High School, Class of 1962. He held a Bachelor of Science degree from Troy State University, and a Masters degree from Central Michigan University.
He voluntarily joined the United States Army in 1967. He was fixed-wing and rotary-wing rated and flew helicopters in combat in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Army with 24 years of service and then entered the private sector, founding a business in the newly developing cellular telephone industry. He and Mimi returned to their hometown of Florence in 1994.
Audie was deeply patriotic. He loved the United States of America beyond measure, and treasured the freedoms and opportunities this country offers. A man of genuine integrity and strong convictions, he loved his family and close friends with intense loyalty and generosity. He never passed an injured or abandoned animal that he didn’t help. He lived and died with a quiet dignity, and will be missed by all who truly knew him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 3rd, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with Military Honors at 5:00 p.m. The Buffler House: 4317 County Road 47, St. Florian, AL 35630.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Audie’s memory to one of his favorite charities: Heart of Alabama: Save, Rescue, Adopt (HASRA), Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
