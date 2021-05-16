MOULTON — Audrey Borden, 92, died May 14, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Pine Torch Church with burial in Pine Torch Cemetery. It is requested that all who attend the services please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Mrs. Borden was the widow of Manie Borden.

