FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Audrey Virginia Wilburn Cox, 91, died July 8, 2022. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be Monday, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Union Hill Cemetery. She was a member of Five Points Baptist Church.

