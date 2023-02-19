HALEYVILLE — Audrey Lee Dobbs, 84, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. Visitation will be held February 20, 2023, from 1-2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel with burial in Mountain Home Cemetery, in Bear Creek.

