FLORENCE — Audrey Glen Kimbrough, age 86, of Florence, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at noon in the chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Kimbrough.
Survivors are his wife, MaDrue Kimbrough; son, Jerry Kimbrough (Patti); daughters, Cindy Prestage, Marcia Bloom (Terry); sister, Betty Bianco; grandchildren, John David Kimbrough, Jennifer Cox, Toby and Jay Kimbrough, Dana Koep, Kyle and Clint Prestage, Nathan, Micah and Jason Bloom and Bethany Grasselin.
Audrey was retired from Reynolds Metals after 25 years of service and was a member of Shoals Elks Lodge No. 2860 of Sheffield. He was of the Church of Christ faith.
