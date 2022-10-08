MT. HOPE — Audrey “Sue” Hallmark, 94, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Fergason Cemetery.

