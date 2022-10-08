MT. HOPE — Audrey “Sue” Hallmark, 94, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Fergason Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Friday's prep roundup: Muscle Shoals rebounds to beat Decatur
- Alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker hit with US sanctions
- Dragon Boat Festival offers fun for the whole family
- Blessing of the Animals set for Sunday afternoon
- Deshler once again relies on experience in win over Central
- Muscle Shoals business license issuance fee increasing
- Colbert Co. Commission approves new speed limit for McCormack Lane
- US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child
Most Read
Articles
- Victims file suit against church, former employee
- Judge halts hearing while witness is sought
- For Sheffield Police, moving forward was the only option
- 3 projects of 5 Florence High students make the cut
- Authorities take almost 90 dogs from 2 locations in the Shoals
- City seeks tenant for former motel
- Leighton man dies in single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
- Attorneys to pick annexation route for ag center
- Social worker sought to help homeless in Florence
- She chooses Joy: Qualls refuses to let cancer define her
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge (1)
- High school football: Previews for Sept. 22-23 games (1)
- Colbert's winter mowing program starts next week (1)
- John M. Crisp: Isn’t it time we stop hitting our kids? (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Sharon Randall: Queen for a Day (1)
- Well-oiled machine: Pujols' quest for 700 homers is in crunch time (1)
- I'm worried about mask wearers (1)
- Fire department veteran Fox promoted (1)
- Florence resident to celebrate 108 years on Monday (1)
- H.S. Football: Russellville vs. Mars Hill (1)
Commented