SHEFFIELD — Audrey Young, 91, of Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, October 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church with Rev. Don Smith officiating.
Miss Young was the daughter of Charles H. and Ida Young. She was a graduate of Sheffield High School and the University of Alabama. She worked at the American Red Cross for several years before returning to Peabody College, where she received a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. She retired from the Atlanta, Georgia, school system.
Miss Young is survived by her sisters, Nancy and Ida Young, and by her nieces and nephews.
