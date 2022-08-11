Donald Bailey, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Stanley Bradford, 11-12:30, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Debbie Darby, 2 p.m., Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club
Stanford Farley, 11 a.m., First MB Church, Sheffield
Hattie Mae Hagan, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Patricia Jackson, 6 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood
Melinda Jones, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Marc McCreary, 3:30 p.m., Chapel Church, Florence
Betty Jo McCollum, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Clara Rodriguez, 1 p.m., Graveside Shiloh Cemetery
Sue Scott, 11-1 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Hannah Smith, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
