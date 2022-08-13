Henrik Aune, 11 a.m., First Christian Church, Florence

Wynelle Hall, 11 a.m., Central United Methodist Church, Decatur

Doris Henderson, 2-3, Leoma Baptist Church

Janice Holcomb, 11 a.m., Mountain View Baptist Church, Phil Campbell

Chris Johnson, 12-2, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Tony McKey, 7 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Andrew Mullican, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Johnnie Petree, 4 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel

Melissa Preston, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Jewel Quinn, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Robert Richardson Sr., 11 a.m., Valdosta Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Lee Roach Jr., 12 p.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence

Freeman Scott, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Doris Short, 2 p.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, Leoma, TN.

Jimmie Smith, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

NeVille Stewart, 11:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Florence

Judson Stockard, 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Mary Thomas, 2 p.m., St. Luke United Methodist Church, Sheffield

Curtis Whitfield, 12 p.m., Emmanuel CCC, Leighton

