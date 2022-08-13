Henrik Aune, 11 a.m., First Christian Church, Florence
Wynelle Hall, 11 a.m., Central United Methodist Church, Decatur
Doris Henderson, 2-3, Leoma Baptist Church
Janice Holcomb, 11 a.m., Mountain View Baptist Church, Phil Campbell
Chris Johnson, 12-2, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Tony McKey, 7 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Andrew Mullican, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Johnnie Petree, 4 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
Melissa Preston, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Jewel Quinn, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Robert Richardson Sr., 11 a.m., Valdosta Baptist Church, Tuscumbia
Lee Roach Jr., 12 p.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence
Freeman Scott, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Doris Short, 2 p.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, Leoma, TN.
Jimmie Smith, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
NeVille Stewart, 11:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Florence
Judson Stockard, 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Mary Thomas, 2 p.m., St. Luke United Methodist Church, Sheffield
Curtis Whitfield, 12 p.m., Emmanuel CCC, Leighton
