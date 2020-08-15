Pedro Delgado, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Rubert Dutton, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Ray Elliott, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Daniel Freemon, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Kandice Fuqua, 11 a.m., Butler Cemetery, Rogersville

Roy Goodwin, 2 p.m., Mt. Home Cemetery, Leighton

Bugger McAnally, 10:30 a.m., Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Marguritte McGaha, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Danny Nicholson, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

James Rand, 12 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton

Eddie Rogers, 2 p.m., The Tabernacle, Summertown, TN

Polly Talley, 3:30 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Marvelene Taylor, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Andrew Thirlkill, 11 a.m., Town Creek #1 Cemetery, Landersville

