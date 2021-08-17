Jean Brown, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Chapel, Russellville

Roy Green Jr., 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Myrtle Kimbrel, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Tammy McInish, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Bettye Nesmith, 4 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery

