Hjalmar Breit IV, 6 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Peter Clarke, Jr., 9 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Raymond Creekmore, 11 a.m., Deaton Funeral Chapel, Red Bay

Sammie Grooms, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Gardens

Joshua Hodges, 6 p.m., Elkins Funeral Chapel, Florence

Eva Kelley, 11 a.m., Hollis Cemetery

Donna Lynch, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Chapel, Russellville

Denise Moats, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Dianna Reed, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Monica Steelman, 12 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens

Jean Taylor, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Martha Vinson, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home

