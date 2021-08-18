Hjalmar Breit IV, 6 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Peter Clarke, Jr., 9 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Raymond Creekmore, 11 a.m., Deaton Funeral Chapel, Red Bay
Sammie Grooms, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Gardens
Joshua Hodges, 6 p.m., Elkins Funeral Chapel, Florence
Eva Kelley, 11 a.m., Hollis Cemetery
Donna Lynch, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Chapel, Russellville
Denise Moats, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Dianna Reed, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Monica Steelman, 12 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Jean Taylor, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Martha Vinson, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home
