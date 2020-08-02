Larry Donald Johnson, 2 p.m., Pettus Cemetery

SFC Brian Keith Moss, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags