Louise Bailey, 12 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton

Jake Canerday, 10 a.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Richard Enlow Jr., 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Brandy Juarez, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Janet King, 10:30 am., Tharptown Cemetery

Tom McAlister, 11 a.m., Athens First United Methodist Church

Dee McKellips, 4 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Camilla Morrow, 1 p.m., Gateway Church, Russellville

Lewis Simpson, 1 p.m., Rock Church Cemetery, Florence

Arlon Springer, 3 p.m., Lexington United Methodist Church

James Thomas, III, 4 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Jessiephine Walker, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Teffany Whitson, 11 a.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

