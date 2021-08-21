Bobby Belue, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Matthew Blocker, 6 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Mary Downton, 11 a.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals
Mary Drake, 2 p.m., Hillcrest Cemetery, Haleyville
Billy Heathcoat, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Mary Hester, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
James Hindes, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Marlon Holloway, 11 a.m., Marion County Funeral Home
Harriet Hooper, 9 a.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Florence
Linda Jackson, 11 a.m., Elkins East Chapel
Wilma Newton, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Patricia Valentine, 3 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Jerry Ware, 2 p.m., Tishomingo Baptist Church
