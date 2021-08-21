Bobby Belue, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Matthew Blocker, 6 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Mary Downton, 11 a.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals

Mary Drake, 2 p.m., Hillcrest Cemetery, Haleyville

Billy Heathcoat, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Mary Hester, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel

James Hindes, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Marlon Holloway, 11 a.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Harriet Hooper, 9 a.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Florence

Linda Jackson, 11 a.m., Elkins East Chapel

Wilma Newton, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Patricia Valentine, 3 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Jerry Ware, 2 p.m., Tishomingo Baptist Church

