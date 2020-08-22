Bonnie Cooper, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Don Hildenbrandt, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Annie Ingram, 12 p.m., Mt. New Home Cemetery, Leighton

Pauline Matthews, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Russell Payne, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

John Phillips, 5 p.m., Center Star Cemetery

Jessie Pride, 11 a.m., Peters Cemetery, Florence

Scott Ray, 1:30 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Kathy Robinson, 1 p.m., Peters Cemetery, Florence

George Rowell, 12 p.m., Smithsonia Church of Christ, Florence

J.D. Smallwood, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

