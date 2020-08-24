Danny Davis, 11 a.m., Red Bay City Cemetery

Lonnie Gean, 3 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

W.E. Johnson, 1:30 p.m., Old Bethel Cemetery

Ronald Salmond, 2 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens

Faye Smith, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

