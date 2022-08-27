Ruby Bankhead, 11 a.m., Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Florence

Timothy Brewer, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Kenneth Cheattom, 12 p.m., Brown Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Sheffield

Camilla Darby, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Sylvester Gayden, 1 p.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton

Kenneth Harrison Sr., 3 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Dalton Holden, 11 a.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Elaine Hopper, 10 a.m., Lebanon Baptist Church, Falkville

Jeanette Smith, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Jasper

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.