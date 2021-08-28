Richard Bates Jr., 12 p.m., Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America, Leighton

Johnny Berry, 10 am-1 pm visitation, Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

Jenni Gibbons, 3 p.m., Oliver Church of Christ, Rogersville

Jerry Hall, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Bobbie Hayes, 3 p.m., Hillcrest Cemetery, Haleyville

Anthony Logan, 2 p.m., Cox Boulevard Church of Christ

Bobby Michael, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Rudy Nails, 10 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Terry Sherron, 2 p.m., Highland Park Church of Christ, Muscle Shoals

Oakley Simpson, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Florence

Don Ray Tucker, 3 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Martha Wilson, 11 a.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

