Dale Armstrong, 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Timothy Foster, 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery
Neil Johnson, 3 p.m., Williams Funeral Home
Margaret Keenum, 3 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery
Jonathan Kent, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
James Lamb, 12-2 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home
Harold Lawrence, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Joyce Mackey, 1 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens
Rick Newton, 5 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Nancy Pace, 12-145 visitation, Colbert Memorial Chapel
Commented