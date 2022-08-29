Latrive Defoor Bailey, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel

Bobbie Barksdale, 2:30 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Robert Burgess, 3 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Jean Jenkins, 4-6 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

