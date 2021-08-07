Walter Abenathy, 12 p.m., Healing Fountain Apostolic Faith Church, Sheffield

Marlys Engelstad, 2 p.m., First Methodist Church, Florence

Genell Gibbs, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Jewell Lewis, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Chapel

Edith Fuqua-Miller, 10 a.m., Valhalla Memory Gardens, Huntsville

Clarence Pope, 10 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Russell Rich, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood

Jeffrey Taylor, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Buddy Walker, 2 p.m., Airport Mission Baptist Church

Michael Watkins, 11 a.m., Little Zion Cemetery, Rogersville

