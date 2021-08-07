Walter Abenathy, 12 p.m., Healing Fountain Apostolic Faith Church, Sheffield
Marlys Engelstad, 2 p.m., First Methodist Church, Florence
Genell Gibbs, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee
Jewell Lewis, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Chapel
Edith Fuqua-Miller, 10 a.m., Valhalla Memory Gardens, Huntsville
Clarence Pope, 10 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Russell Rich, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood
Jeffrey Taylor, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Buddy Walker, 2 p.m., Airport Mission Baptist Church
Michael Watkins, 11 a.m., Little Zion Cemetery, Rogersville
Commented