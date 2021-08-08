Barbara Brian, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN

Sue Childers, 4 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home

Sherry Gooch, 4 p.m., Canaan United Methodist Church

Joe Laster, 2-4 p.m., Winston Home, Tuscumbia

Bernice Lemay, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN

Doyle Lentz, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home

John Lynn, 3 p.m., Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro, TN

Elsie Mae Moomaw, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Johnny Smith, 3 p.m., Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

Kathleen Steinke, 12:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russellville

Margaret Stonecipher, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

