Barbara Brian, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN
Sue Childers, 4 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
Sherry Gooch, 4 p.m., Canaan United Methodist Church
Joe Laster, 2-4 p.m., Winston Home, Tuscumbia
Bernice Lemay, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN
Doyle Lentz, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home
John Lynn, 3 p.m., Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro, TN
Elsie Mae Moomaw, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Johnny Smith, 3 p.m., Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
Kathleen Steinke, 12:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russellville
Margaret Stonecipher, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
