Doris Burleson, 11 a.m., Iuka Gospel Chapel

Drue Holland, 3 p.m., Hamilton First Baptist Church

Randall Smith, 3 p.m., Williams Funeral Home

Douglass Troop, 2 p.m., Graveside Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Mary Wisdom, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.