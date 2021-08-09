Patsy Canfield, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Lewis Goodloe Jr., noon, Nazareth Church Cemetery

Alton Parris, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia

Doris Yarbrough, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

