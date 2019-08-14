Arthur Bradford, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Judy Crowder, 4 p.m., Ford City Baptist Church

Vonda Druschel, 10 a.m., Rogersville Funeral Home, Rogersville

Osa Ellison, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

Travis Fields, 2 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Ida Freeman, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Floyd Horton, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood

Evelyn Kelley, 11 a.m., Pleasant Hill Church of Christ, Florence

David Mitchell, noon, Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Richard Smith, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Clara Varner, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

