Donald Behel, 1:30 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

James DeVaney, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Gene Henderson, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Dixie Holcomb, 4 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home

Patricia Horne, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum

Clarice Masonia, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Velma Montgomery, 1 p.m., Burnsville Church of Christ

J.D. Ridgeway, noon, Elkins East Chapel

John Sparks, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Bobby Whitehead, 1 p.m., Spry Funeral Home, Athens

Tags

Loading...
Loading...