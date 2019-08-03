Mary Clark, 4 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Lenice Fitzgerald, 11 a.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence

Dannie Gean, 1 p.m., Second Creek Church of Christ, Savannah, TN

Vella Gray, 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Lexington

Claire Jackson, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

Donald Marroletti, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Emma Raney, 2-3 Rogersville Funeral Home

Martha Stewart, 10 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Martha Taylor, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Melvin Thirkill, 11 a.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Florence

Margie Willett, 1 p.m., Salem Church of Christ, Florence

Ray Williams, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

